WEST MILTON — Robert “Bob” J. Rowland, age 82, of West Milton, formerly of Tipp City, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born March 14, 1938 to the late Raymond & Hazel (Ballard) Rowland in Ames, IA.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Bill Rowland. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Bonnie (Tipton) Rowland of 63 years of marriage; children Teresa (Timothy) Stebbins of Englewood and Robert Alan Rowland of Ft. Worth, TX; grandchildren Sean Rowland Stebbins and Kyle Owen Stebbins; sister Helen Brantley of Des Moines, IA.

Bob retired from DP&L as an electrician and was a member of the Eagles, VFW, and Elks Lodge.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Online memories of Bob may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.