MCAS to host microchip clinic

MIAMI COUNTY — Two local animal rescue groups are teaming up to help residents keep their animals safe while helping their four-legged friends at the shelter at the same time.

According to Miami County Animal Shelter Director Morgan Howard, Brave Breed Rescue and Dream for Pets, both based in West Milton, are hosting a microchip clinic at the shelter from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. The rescue groups will microchip your pet for $25 as well as accept donations to have shelter animals chipped. It costs approximately $40-80 to have a pet chipped at a veterinarian clinic. Howard explained that micro-chips act as “internal ID tags.” If your pet is lost or stolen and then found, your pet is scanned for the chip at the shelter or a vet’s office and can be reunited with its owner. Micro-chips also aid in locating owners if the animal tags are lost or removed and can help prove ownership.

Howard said the microchip clinic is a win-win for the community and the shelter animals waiting for their forever homes. Howard said for those who donate to have animals chipped at the shelter, it serves as “a bonus” for the adoptive family to have the process already completed.

Howard said the shelter currently has 27 dogs — including 10 hound-mix puppies and seven Husky-Shepard mix puppies that were recently placed at the shelter.

No appointment is necessary and the micro-chip process is a quick “in and out” procedure. The microchip clinic will take place outside in the animal shelter’s pavilion by the rescue group volunteers. The rescue will also have T-shirts and hoodies available for $25 and $40 respectively. All proceeds benefit the rescue groups. The shelter is located at 1110 N. County Road 25-A, outside of Troy near the county fairgrounds.

For more information, call the Miami County Animal Shelter at (937) 332-6919. For a list of the shelter’s adoptable pets, visit the shelter’s page at adoptapet.com.