District Wrestling Roundup

KETTERING — Piqua 152-pound wrestler Isaac Bushnell is a story of perseverance and determination.

Because of that, the senior’s amazing turn around in the sport over the last two season’s has him alive in consolations going to Saturday’s final round of wrestling at the D-I district tournament at Trent Arena.

After opening the tournament with a 14-4 loss by major decision to Gage Starett of Cincinnati Northwest, Bushnell had a bye in the first round of consolation and defeated Noah Wilkins of Northmont 9-7, avenging a loss from the sectional tournament.

He needs two straight wins Saturday to get to the state tournament.

Freshman Landen Martin (182) did not fare as well for the Indians.

He lost by pin to Parker Smith of Springboro in 2:27 and lost by pin to Kamarrel Harden of Cincinnati Northwest in 5:05 in first consolations.

Wilmington D-II

WILMINGTON — Milton-Union sophomore Colton Hultgren (195) is still alive in consolations at the Wilmington D-II district tournament Saturday.

He needs to win his first two matches Saturday to make it to state.

Hultgren opened the tournament by pinning Cody Kidd of Blanchester in 5:00, before getting pinned in the quarterfinals.

He rebounded by pinning Griffin Halenar of Hartley in 2:02 to stay alive.

The Bulldogs Colten Jacobe (152) and Nathan Barker (160) both had their seasons end Friday.

Jacobe went 1-2 with a pin, while Barker went 1-2 with a decision.

Troy D-III

TROY — Nine Miami County wrestlers advanced to the semifinals in the Troy D-III district tournament Friday.

For Covington, advancing to the semifinals were Michael Hagen (106) and Cael Vanderhorst (138).

Hagan had one pin Friday and Vanderhorst won both matches by pin.

For Miami East, Cooper Shore (113), Max Shore (120) and David Davis (145) all advanced to the semifinals.

Cooper Shore had a tech fall, Max Shore had two tech falls and David Davis recorded two pins.

For Troy Christian, advancing to semifinals were Kyle Schroer (106), Jason Shaffer (120), Austin Awan (152) and Connor Havill (160).

Schroer had a pin and a tech fall, Shaffer had two pins, Awan had a pin and Havill had a tech fall.

Still alive in consolations are Kellan Anderson (126) and Trentin Alexander (170), Covington; Olivia Shore (106), Garrett Kowalak (132) and Drake Bennett (195), Miami East; and Troy Kennedy (126), Troy Christian.