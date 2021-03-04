Fire damages Piqua home

PIQUA — Firefighters from Piqua and Covington Fire Departments responded to a Thursday morning house fire in Piqua.

Dispatchers at Miami County 9-1-1 received a call from a resident on Nicklin Avenue shortly after 7:30 a.m. that smoke could be seen coming from the roof area of a neighboring home.

Piqua police units arrived on the scene minutes later and began knocking on doors to alert anyone who might be home. When no one answered the knocking, officers entered the home and immediately alerted responding fire units that there was a working fire inside the single-family wood frame home.

Piqua and Covington fire units made a quick knock-down of the flames, saving the structure from more extensive damage.

No one was at home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators from the Piqua Fire Department remained on the scene to determine a cause of the fire.