MICHAEL P. WARNER

TROY — Michael Pernel Warner, age 57 of Troy, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. He was born January 20, 1964 in Oklahoma City, OK to the late Rendy Lurena Warner.

He was preceded in death by his father Wilbert J. “Sonny” Warner on January 10, 2017.

Those left to cherish Michael’s memory include his mother Alice Faye Warner of Troy as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Michael was a hard working and caring man. He had previously worked at Harborside Nursing Home in Troy and several nursing homes in Dayton. He was also creative and loved to decorate. Michael attended Troy High School and is member of Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church in Piqua.

A public walk-through visitation will be held 11:30AM-12:30PM Friday, March 12, 2021 at Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church, Piqua. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .