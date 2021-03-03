Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Feb. 26

FRAUD: A Newberry Twp. resident reported unemployment fraud.

THEFT: A theft complaint was reported in the 500 block of North County Road 25-A, Troy.

Feb. 27

POSSESSION: A deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 3000 block of North County Road 25-A, Troy, for moving violations.

OVI: Jason Reid, of Piqua, was charged with obstructing justice, OVI, driving under suspension, open container, possession of marijuana and other moving violations. A white powdery rock substance was recovered at the scene and will be tested. Charges pending lab results.

GUN ISSUE: A neighbor complained about subjects shooting guns at a nearby property.

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy reported possible drugs found at the Incarceration Facility. Case pending.

PROPERTY ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 8000 block of Markley Road, Union Twp. It was determined to be a civil dispute over property lines.

Feb. 28

OVI: Nicholas Harrison, 23, of Springfield, was charged with OVI, open container, and a stop sign violation in the area of Ross Road and South State Route 201 in Bethel Twp.

ASSAULT: An assault at the downtown jail was reported. Cory Quatkemeyer, 28, of Troy, was charged with assault.

March 1

THEFT: Medication was stolen from Union Twp. resident. Report for documentation purposes only.

FRAUD: A Monroe Twp. resident reported unemployment fraud.

SCHOOL ISSUE: An SRO reported a fight between two students at Miami East Junior High.

OVI: A deputy responded to the area of West State Route 571 and Iddings Road, Union Twp on a report of a subject impeding traffic.

Sherri Brands, 52, of New Paris, was charged with fourth-degree felony OVI and impeding traffic.

FRAUD: A Concord Twp. resident reported unemployment fraud.

FAILURE TO COMPLY: Steven Alford, 47, of Roundhill, Ky. was charged with failure to comply with an officer’s signal.

March 2

SUSPICIOUS: A resident in the 10000 Spike Road, Washington Twp. received a suspicious letter from an unknown individual.