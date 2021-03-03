Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:
Feb. 26
FRAUD: A Newberry Twp. resident reported unemployment fraud.
THEFT: A theft complaint was reported in the 500 block of North County Road 25-A, Troy.
Feb. 27
POSSESSION: A deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 3000 block of North County Road 25-A, Troy, for moving violations.
OVI: Jason Reid, of Piqua, was charged with obstructing justice, OVI, driving under suspension, open container, possession of marijuana and other moving violations. A white powdery rock substance was recovered at the scene and will be tested. Charges pending lab results.
GUN ISSUE: A neighbor complained about subjects shooting guns at a nearby property.
JAIL ISSUE: A deputy reported possible drugs found at the Incarceration Facility. Case pending.
PROPERTY ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 8000 block of Markley Road, Union Twp. It was determined to be a civil dispute over property lines.
Feb. 28
OVI: Nicholas Harrison, 23, of Springfield, was charged with OVI, open container, and a stop sign violation in the area of Ross Road and South State Route 201 in Bethel Twp.
ASSAULT: An assault at the downtown jail was reported. Cory Quatkemeyer, 28, of Troy, was charged with assault.
March 1
THEFT: Medication was stolen from Union Twp. resident. Report for documentation purposes only.
FRAUD: A Monroe Twp. resident reported unemployment fraud.
SCHOOL ISSUE: An SRO reported a fight between two students at Miami East Junior High.
OVI: A deputy responded to the area of West State Route 571 and Iddings Road, Union Twp on a report of a subject impeding traffic.
Sherri Brands, 52, of New Paris, was charged with fourth-degree felony OVI and impeding traffic.
FRAUD: A Concord Twp. resident reported unemployment fraud.
FAILURE TO COMPLY: Steven Alford, 47, of Roundhill, Ky. was charged with failure to comply with an officer’s signal.
March 2
SUSPICIOUS: A resident in the 10000 Spike Road, Washington Twp. received a suspicious letter from an unknown individual.