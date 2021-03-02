Requests open for CDBG program

By Aimee Hancock

Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners held a public hearing during its regular meeting Tuesday, during which Planning and Zoning Manager Dan Suerdieck introduced the 2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Small Cities Program.

The CDBG program is federally funded and administered by the Ohio Development Services Agency, and according to Suerdieck, the program can fund a broad range of activities, including economic development projects, streets, water supply, drainage, sanitary sewer improvement, demolition of unsafe structures, rehab of housing, and more. These funds may be received in the form of a critical infrastructure grant or a neighborhood revitalization grant.

The critical infrastructure grant ceiling in $500,000, and the neighborhood revitalization grant ceiling is $750,000.

Suerdieck said a meeting will be held March 10, at 7 p.m., in the County Engineer’s Office highway garage. Jurisdictions that expect to apply should plan to attend, he noted.

Request for funding under the CDBG community development allocation program is due back to the county by April 9, 2021.

Commissioners also voted to authorize the beginning of contract negotiations with APP Architecture for the county’s One Stop Center project.

APP Architecture, of Englewood, will provide the professional design, project management, and engineering services for the project.

In October, commissioners authorized a real estate contract for around 14 acres of land located off State Route 55, which will be the location of the One Stop Center project. The total sale price was $450,000, with $100,000 in auto title funds contributed toward the purchase.

Troy’s BMV is currently located on Experiment Farm Road, along with the Title Bureau, Deputy Registrar License Agency, Vehicle Inspection Station, and Driver Exam Station. Elmwood Staffing is also located in the same building. Commissioners cited the lack of adequate space within the current structure, noting expansion is necessary in order to fully accommodate the needs of the bureau within a “one-stop shop.”

In other business during Tuesday’s meeting:

• Commissioners accepted a quote from Total Communication Group Inc. and authorized said company to install additional cable lines to run at the Miami County Job and Family Services. These new lines are needed in preparation for moving all staff into one building, for phone, and computer hook up. Total cost shall not exceed $3,946.30.

• Commissioners authorized an addendum to the bed space contract with Mercer County, on behalf of the West Central Juvenile Detention Center, to decrease their contract for detention bed space from 2.5 beds to 2 beds.

• Held two executive sessions; one to discuss personnel/payroll and one to discuss the purchase of property/property acquisition, both with no action taken.