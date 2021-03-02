PIQUA — Myrtle C. Hickman, 73, of Piqua, went to be with her Savior at 12:21 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 in the comfort of her home. She was born September 3, 1947 in Start, Louisiana to the late Euel and Bernice (Thomas) Colvin. She married John T. Hickman, Jr. August 18, 1970 in Start, Louisiana; a union that would span over 50 years, and he survives.

Other survivors include her twin brother, Marvin (Wanda) Colvin of Start, Louisiana; her sister, Judy (Gordon) Colvin Dutile of Brenham, Texas; two sisters-in-law, Barbara (Ricky) Childers of Clay City, Kentucky, Debra (Tom) Hickman Jones of Powell Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews; along with a multitude of family members and friends who will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Marilyn Hickman Carrol; and a brother-in-law, C.B. Carroll.

Myrtle was a graduate of Louisiana Tech where she earned her degree in secondary education. She later became a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator and worked for various nursing homes in the area. She was the co-founder and Director of Sunrise Center for Adults which was the first adult day service program in Miami County. Myrtle was a long-time member and Past President of the Piqua Kiwanis Club. She was a devoted and faithful member of Koinos Christian Fellowship in Troy where she was active in the Women’s Ministry, the Women’s Prayer Warriors and the Missions. She and her husband, John, spent much of their retirement years planting a church in Santa Maria Ecatepec, a village in the mountains of Oaxaca, Mexico. She also enjoyed flower gardening, traveling and golfing with John. Myrtle’s life epitomized Romans 12:11, “Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord.” She served tirelessly and loved generously. She had a heart for missions and a love for God’s Word. She was a prayer warrior, a spiritual mother to younger woman, and a substitute grandma to many children who adored her. Myrtle demonstrated unfathomable resilience and steadfast faith in God through her battle with cancer. She was beloved by all who knew her.

A private graveside service to honor her life will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Troy. A celebration of Myrtle’s life will be live streamed from Koinos Christian Fellowship beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021. Additional details on the live stream login can be found on the church website at koinos.church. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Koinos Mexico Mission Fund, 722 Grant St. Troy, OH 45373 or Hospice of Miami Count, Inc., P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.