HUBER HEIGHTS — Millicent Lou “Millie” (Peters) Hunsaker, age 82, of Huber Heights, OH passed away on March 2, 2021 at home. She was born on May 2, 1938 in Grand Mound, IA to the late Lester George Fredrick and Mildred Fern (Bird) Peters.

Millie is survived by her loving husband of 51 years: Donald Jay Hunsaker; daughters: Stephanie Poulson; Amy (Richard) Doran; and Susan (Josh) Nelson; nine grandchildren; sisters: Madelyn (Steve) Olson; Nadine (Dick) Sojka; and Nancy (Lonnie) Blackwell; sister-in-law: Judy Peters; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother: Dale Peters.

Millie was a retired school teacher and preschool director. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Fresno University, Fresno CA and her Masters of Education from Cedar Falls College. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and was formerly a member of the choir.

Millie enjoyed living and traveling in the west and decorating and designing their homes. She had a checklist for each day and enjoyed word puzzles, math, Jeopardy, and writing letters.

Services will be at 1PM on Friday, March 5, 2021 at First Baptist Church, Troy with Rev. Dr. Doug Magin officiating. The family will receive friends from 11AM – 1PM prior to the service. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 53 South Norwich Road, Troy, OH 45373.

