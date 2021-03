TROY — Timothy “Fuji” Carl Feaselman, age 61 of Troy, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at O.S.U. Hospital in Columbus, OH.

A funeral service will be held at 4 PM on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. A visitation will be held from 2-4 PM. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.