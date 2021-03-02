Adams, McMullen to represent Troy bowling team in state tournament

TROY — Troy bowling has had much success as a team.

And this year was no exception, with both teams winning the MVL Miami Division titles and advancing to the district tournament.

Senior Jordan Adams and junior Kayleigh McMullen extended their seasons at district, advancing on to the state tournament this weekend at Wayne Webb Bowl in Columbus.

McMullen will bowl on Friday, while Adams will bowl on Saturday.

Adams has led the Troy boys all season.

In fact, he only had five games under 200 all season.

He led the MVL with a 222.1 average and had a high game of 278 and a high two-game series of 493. He was named MVL Bowler of the Year.

He led the Trojans to the sectional title with games of 211-215-269 for a 695 series and rolled games of 186-258-245 at district for a 689 series to qualify for state.

“I felt good (about his chances at district),” Adams said. “I was hoping the entire team would make it. It is different bowling as an individual.”

Troy boys bowling coach Doug Stone said it was just one of those days at district.

“The shot worked well for Jordan (at the district tournament), but didn’t work as well for the other guys.”

Adams was at the state tournament two years ago with the team.

“I think it should help me having been through that atmosphere,” Adams said. “I like Wayne Webb Lanes.”

Adams said he has a goal in mine for the state tournament.

“It will be different (being there as an individual),” Adams said. “I want to get a 700 series. To be honest, I am just happy we are having a state tournament (with Covid and everything else). I was worried about that at the start of the year.”

Stone said this year will be a little different for individuals.

“In the past, individuals bowled with other individuals,” he said. “This year, because of Covid, they will be on the same pair of lanes as one of the teams. So, hopefully, Jordan (Adams) will be with a team of bowlers he can beat. I think he will do well as long as he relaxes and just focuses on bowling.”

McMullen, a junior, was consistent all year of the Lady Trojans and saved her best bowling for when it mattered most.

Like Adams, she was hoping her team would qualify — but, the competition was tough.

“It wasn’t that we didn’t bowl well,” Troy girls bowling coach Rob Dever said. “Everybody bowled well, some of the other teams just bowled better. You can’t play defense in bowling.”

McMullen was third in the MVL and led the MVL Miami Division with a 194 average.

She had a high game of 234 and a high two-game series of 466.

“I feel like I bowled pretty well during the season,” McMullen said. “I was hoping the team would make it to state. It is just a little different mentally when you are bowling as an individual and don’t have your teammates there cheering for you.”

McMullen led Troy to a second-place finish at sectionals with games of 231-266-188 for a 625 series and followed it up with games of 209-214-244 for a 667 series at district to qualify for state, a 215 average in the postseason.

“Kayliegh (McMullen) bowled well all year,” Dever said. “She has stepped it up in the postseason.”

McMullen also has state tournament experience, bowling with the Troy team her first two years.

“I think it will help me (having been over there before),” McMullen said. “I really like Wayne Webb Bowl. I don’t (have a score she wants to bowl). I just want to bowl well.”

She is also happy to have the opportunity to bowl in a state tournament.

“I am just glad there is one (state tournament in the Covid era),” she said.

And as usual, the Troy boys and girls bowling programs will be represented at state.