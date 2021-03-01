Pet of the Week

Meet Athena and Cyrus

Athena and Cyrus, both Boxer mixes, are a bonded pair that came into the Miami County Animal Shelter from a situation that did not provide the best necessities or care for them. Cyrus is a 4-year-old Boxer who is with us looking for his new forever home. He is a friendly, sweet boy who loves to play and cuddle. Athena is an older girl who deserves all the love that she can get. She needs a family who will provide her with the best care and show her what a real home is. Once Athena opens up, she is a really sweet girl who loves attention and to give hugs. If you would be interested in these dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see for more adoptable pets. Miami County Animal Shelter has an adoption process and it is not first-come, first-serve.