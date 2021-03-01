TROY — C. Louise Vore, age 77 of Troy, passed away on March 1, 2021 at Upper Valley Medical Center Hospice Unit, Troy. She was born on September 4, 1943 in Troy to the late Monroe and Francis (Reed) Vanover.

In addition to her parents, Louise is preceded in death by her brother Martin Vanover.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Clarence Vore of Troy; daughter, Rachel (Craig) Engle of New Carlisle; brother, Jack (Phyllis) Vanover; sister, Billie (Michael) Williams of Troy; and niece, Paula Williams of Troy.

Louise graduated from Troy High School in 1961 and went on to work as a cashier and baker at Pangles in Troy. She enjoyed photography and learning about her family through genealogy. She also volunteered at Lincoln Center and Miami Valley Veterans Museum, both in Troy.

