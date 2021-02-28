Sectional Wrestling Roundup

CENTERVILLE — Piqua advanced three wrestlers at the Centerville D-I sectional wrestling tournament Saturday, while Troy advanced one.

Piqua’s Max Kaye (126) finished third, while Isaac Bushnell (152) and Landen Martin (182) both finished fourth.

Kaye was 3-1 with three pins.

Bushnell went 2-2 with two major decisions, while Martin was 2-2 with two pins.

Troy’s Nolan Fox (113) finished fourth.

He went 2-2 with a pin and a tech fall.

Graham D-II

ST. PARIS — Milton-Union finished fourth at the Graham D-II sectional, while Tippecanoe finished fifth.

Milton advanced seven wrestlers on to the district meet.

Finishing second were Colton Jacobe (152), Nathan Barker (160) and Colton Hultgren (195).

Taking third were Andrew Collins (126) and Zach Avey (132), while finishing fourth were Gavin Deem (106) and Nicholas Devlin (138).

Tipp advanced four wrestlers.

Finishing second were Noah Schwieterman (106), Riley Logan (113) and Oliver Murry (120).

Taking fourth was Henry Murry (152).

Covington D-III

COVINGTON — Covington finished second at the Covington D-III sectional, while Troy Christian finished fourth.

Covington advanced nine wrestlers to district.

Winning were Michael Hagan (106) and Cael Vanderhorst (138).

Taking second were Kellan Anderson (126) and Trentin Alexander (170), while finishing third was Carson Taylor (113).

Taking fourth were David Robinson (145), Connor Sindelir (152), Ricky Stephan (220) and Scott Blumenstock (285).

Troy Christian advanced seven wrestlers to district.

Winning were Jason Shaffer (120), Troy Kennedy (126) and Austin Awan (152).

Taking second were Kyle Schroer (106), David Stumpff (132) and Connor Havill (160), while finishing fourth was Lee Burkett (182).

Lehman D-III

SIDNEY — Miami East finished third at the Lehman Catholic D-III sectional.

The Vikings advanced 12 wrestlers to district.

Winning was Max Shore (120).

Taking second were Olivia Shore (106), Cooper Shore (113), David Davis (145), Drake Bennett (195) and Dustin Winner (220).

Finishing fourth were Chance Rust (126), Garrett Kowalak (132), Layton Hughes (138), Daniel Martin (152), Hunter Randall (160) and Jayden Skeebey (285).

Lehman Catholic advanced two wrestlers to district.

Evan Fogt (285) finished third and Anthony Stumpo (195) finished fourth.