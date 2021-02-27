School staff receive vaccine

Dwayne Thompson, right, superintendent of Piqua City Schools, talks with Kroger Pharmacy Operations Specialist Ryan Richardson during a Saturday morning COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Upper Valley Career Center. Thompson, along with approximately 750 school employees from Piqua, UVCC, Covington, Bethel, Miami East, Miami County ESC, Piqua Catholic, St. Patrick School, Nicholas, Seventh Day Adventist, and Overfield, signed up to get the first of the two vaccinations that were administered by Kroger Pharmacy staff.