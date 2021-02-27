Bradford girls basketball team’s season ends with loss to Legacy Christian

TROY — Their final game may have been a disappointing one.

But, Bradford girls basketball seniors Emma Canan and Cassi Mead were part of a three-year run that is successful as any for the Railroaders.

Bradford finished 52-20 over the last three years with two trips to district semifinals and the second appearance in a district championship game, losing 55-35 to Legacy Christian Saturday.

The Railroaders closes the season at 20-6, while Legacy improved to 21-3.

“We were 30 games over .500 the last three years,” Bradford girls basketball coach Chris Besecker said. “I just felt like could have been a lot more competitive today than we were.”

And for a half, the Railroaders were right in the game.

Trailing just 15-10 after one quarter and 26-20 at the break.

Bradford was down just 24-20 when Legacy Christian got an offensive rebound on two missed free throws and scored to make it a six-point advantage at the break.

“I just felt like rebounding was a problem all game,” Besecker said. “Still, we were only down six points at half.”

Legacy proved to be a three-headed monster, with Kathleen Ahneer, Margaret Kensinger and Emma Hess combining for all 55 of their points.

Bradford couldn’t stop Ahner from getting to the basket and Kensinger hit three 3-pointers in the opening half.

“It doesn’t help when they have two really good players (Kathleen Ahner, Emma Hess) and then another girl scores 11 points in the first half,” Besecker said. “They play really good defense. And then, if you get around them, you have (Emma) Hess waiting to swat your shot away.”

And the rebounding problem raised its head quickly in the third quarter and Bradford never recovered.

The Knights scored the first seven points of the second half to make it 33-20 and Bradford trailed 46-29 after three quarters.

“Their first possession, they got an offensive rebound and they hit a 3-pointer,” Besecker said. “Their next possession, they got another offensive rebound and scored and we are down 11. We just didn’t do a very good job rebounding.”

Remi Harleman had a double-double to lead Bradford with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Austy Miller scored eight points and Mead added six points.

Hess had 22 points and eight rebounds for Legacy Christian.

Ahner had 18 points and five rebounds, Kensinger scored 15 points and Frances Park and Katie Leach pulled down six rebounds each.

Bradford was 14 of 48 from the floor for 29 percent and two of five from the line for 40 percent.

Legacy was 21 of 46 from the floor for 46 percent and six of 10 from the line for 60 percent.

The Knights won the battle of the boards 33-21 and had 11 turnovers to Bradford’s 13.

The Railroaders return a strong group next year, led by juniors Miller and Rylee Canan and sophomore Harelman.

“Lets just hope they get in the gym this summer and work on the things they need to improve on,” Besecker said.

So, Bradford can continue the winning ways.