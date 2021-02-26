WILLIAM M. BUTLER

CASSTOWN — William Merwin Butler, CMSgt, USAF Retired, age 76 of Casstown, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, as a result of complications from COVID. He was born October 25, 1944 in Phoenix, Arizona to the late E. Merwin and Wilma Duke Butler. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, John D. Butler.

Bill is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shirley Butler; step-son and wife, John and Jennifer Haverstock of Marion, OH; special nephew, Donny Bryant of Clayton, OH; brothers: Karl David Butler of Magnolia, AR and James Wendell Butler of Clarksville, IN; sister, Barbara Conner of Erie, PA; sister-in-law, Shannon Butler of San Antonio, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill grew up in up-state New York and joined the USAF at age 17, where he spent 26 years at various stateside bases, as well as tours in Thailand, Philippines, Germany and four tours in Vietnam. He always said that his favorite assignment was to the Air Force Orientation Group located at Wright-Patterson AFB and Gentile AFS. Bill was a machinist while in the USAF.

Bill’s favorite activities were woodworking, attending auctions, deer hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Troy Fish & Game.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Bill or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and requires that face masks be worn in all public places.