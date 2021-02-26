Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Feb. 19

THEFT: Roger Smith, 39, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

DISORDERLY: Adam Payne, 36, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

OVI: Galen Mullennix, of Covington, was cited for OVI in the 2500 block of West Main Street.

POSSESSION: Brandley Hutton, of Anna, was charged with possession of scheduled drugs and open liquor container in a vehicle in the 200 block of South Dorset.

Feb. 20

RESISTING ARREST: Kolin Block, of Troy, was charged with resisting arrest and domestic violence.

OVI: Susan Gostomsky, of Bradford, was charged with OVI in the area of the northbound Interstate 75 ramp on exit 73.

Feb. 21

Chelsea Evans, 28, of Troy, was charged with theft, criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia at Walmart.

Feb. 22

Feb. 23

CAR STOLEN: A car was reported stolen from the 1800 block of West Main Street at Speedway.

SNOWBLOWER GONE: A snowblower was reported stolen from the 800 block of Union Street.

LOST LAPTOPS: Two laptop computers were found on a bench on the Public Square outside of Ruby’s Salon.

PHONE STOLEN: A Piqua resident reported his cell phone was stolen out of a vehicle in the 1100 block of Wayne Street.

Feb. 24

POSSESSION: An officer stopped a vehicle for having only one of its brake lights working at Arthur Street and West Market. Isaiah Painter, 19, of Tipp City was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

FRAUD: A resident on Dorset Road reported unemployment fraud.

SHOTS FIRED: A resident in the 400 block of Crescent Drive apartments found bullet holes in her walls. A neighbor accidentally discharged a pistol and shot through the wall. Joseph Lipscomb, 19, was charged and pistol recovered as evidence.

THEFT: An officer responded to Walmart on a report of theft in progress. Jody Marker, 55, of Troy, was charged with possession of criminal tools and theft.

FRAUD: A resident in the area of Overfield Place reported unemployment fraud.

OVERDOSE: An officer responded to the area of Arby’s on a report of an overdose.

THEFT: An officer responded to Kohl’s on a report of theft. Amanda Foster, 41, of Troy, was charged with theft.

MENACING: Brandon Rodgers, 29, of Troy, was charged with aggravated menacing

Feb. 25

POSSESSION: Michael Reardon, 36, of Troy, was charged with possession of controlled substance from an Oct. 19 incident.

ANIMAL ISSUE: An officer responded to the 500 block of Staunton Commons on a report of a dog bite. The person who was bit was transported to the hospital by medics. The owner, Robert Rosener, 32, of Dayton, was cited for not having the dog registered and no proof of rabies vaccine. The dog was quarantined and information submitted to the health department.

OVI: Jayden Rhodes, 21, of Jackson, West Virginia, was charged with OVI in the 900 block of West Main Street.

OPEN CONTAINER: Curtis Scott, 39, of Troy, was charged with an open container in the area of Garfield and West Market.

ASSAULT Jammell Hicks Jr., 19, of Troy, was charged with second-degree felony assault and domestic violence in the 200 block of Westhaven Drive. The victim was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for multiple injuries.

INDIAN HURT: The owner of Leaf and Vine reported someone pushed over the fiberglass cigar Indian in front of the business. Case pending.

Feb. 26

UNDER INFLUENCE: An officer responded to the 900 block of North Market in the area of the Sherwood Shopping Center on a report of a male subject walking around without a shirt on. Officer found the male subject as reported and had dealt with him twice earlier and believed he was under the influence of methamphetamine. He was arrested and incarcerated.