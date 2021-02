WEST MILTON — Tom and Delores Karns (Martin) Karns of West Milton were married on Feb. 22, 1951, in Pitsburg, Ohio, by the Rev. George Wright.

Tom has been a farmer for more than 50 years and retired from Trans World Airlines.

Delores helped her husband with the farming and retired after 12 years from Milton-Union Schools as a bus driver.

The couple raised three daughters, Peggy, Kathie and Anna; and have six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.