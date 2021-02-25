News Washing away winter By Michael Ullery - February 25, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Eric Goetz of Piqua washes his vehicle at the West Side Car Wash on Thursday afternoon. Lines are long at most area car washes as motorists are anxious to wash road grime and salt after two weeks of sub-freezing temperatures, snow, and ice. Eric Goetz of Piqua washes his vehicle at the West Side Car Wash on Thursday afternoon. Lines are long at most area car washes as motorists are anxious to wash road grime and salt after two weeks of sub-freezing temperatures, snow, and ice.