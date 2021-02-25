HUBER HEIGHTS — John L. Whetstone, age 82, of Huber Heights, Ohio, formerly of Lima and Tipp City, Ohio died Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Dayspring of Miami Valley, Fairborn, Ohio. Born August 20, 1938 in Bluffton, Ohio to LeRoy and Helena (Burtchin) Whetstone, who precede him in death.

Also preceded by siblings, Mevlin and Gerald Whetstone, and Eleanor Marcee and Anneta Ladd and 4 furry friends. John retired from Westinghouse in Lima and A.O. Smith Corporation in Tipp City where he was a manager. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a lifetime member of the VFW, Lima. He enjoyed being a Little League Baseball Coach and a Cub Scout Leader. John attended the Huber Heights Church of God.

Surviving is his loving wife Gretchen M. (Miller) Whetstone, children, Jeffrey L. (Lally) Whestone, Lake Zurick, IL and Scott A. Whetstone, Dayton, OH, sisters, Norma Jean Tice, Lima, OH and Charlene Dyer, Harrod, OH, four grandchildren, Lauren (John Kallestad) Whetstone, Jeremy Whetstone, Joshua (Stephanie) Whetstone, and Rebecca Whetstone, two great grandchildren, Anakin and Oliver Whetstone, several nieces and nephews and furry friends Brutus and Woody.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Huber Heights Church of God, 5900 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424. Reverend Dwight Bruggeman officiating. Burial will follow at Lima Memorial Park, Lima, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Huber Heights Church of God.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of John to SICSA 8172 Washington Church Road, Washington Township, OH 45458; Animal Resource Center of Montgomery County 6790 Webster Street, Dayton, OH 45414 or the Charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W Main St, Tipp City, OH 45371. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.