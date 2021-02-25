Hazardous waste disposal program renewed

By Aimee Hancock

Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners on Thursday authorized the renewal of a weekly household hazardous waste program at the request of the sanitary engineering department. This program is held annually in the months of April through September.

During these months, household hazardous waste disposal will be available at the Transfer Station, 2200 N. County Road 25-A, every Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost to dispose of material through the program is $1 per pound.

Thursday’s approval also authorized the services of Environmental Enterprises Inc., of Cincinnati, for the proper disposal of the hazardous waste, including lighting and battery-related items, at a total cost not to exceed $21,359.37. The $1 per pound cost for disposal is expected to completely offset the costs for EEI’s services.

For more details about the program and information regarding what materials are accepted, visit www.miamicountyrecycles.org/household-hazardous-waste.

During Thursday’s meeting, commissioners also authorized the purchase of Geographical Information System (GIS) hardware and software from Everett J. Prescott Inc., of West at the request of the sanitary engineer.

This software and hardware will facilitate in-field data collection and in-field utility system visibility, and according to the sanitary engineer’s department, is necessary due to continued growth of the county’s water/sewer system, as well as asset management requirements set by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The purchase has already been approved by the Data Board, and the cost is not to exceed $17,885.

Commissioners authorized an addendum to the “Protecting the Protectors” program for year two, as requested by the Miami County Communication Center Director Jeffrey Busch. The focus of the second year of the program is to aid management and supervision in reducing internal stressors for telecommunicators. Program cost shall not exceed $16,500.

Commissioners authorized Juvenile Court to submit a technology grant application to the Supreme Court of Ohio requesting funding to purchase three laptops and four web cameras to expand employees ability to work from home and attend more meetings by video conference. The amount of funding requested was $2,793.65.

The court was also authorized to implement a text reminder application through its case management vendor to allow for a text to be sent out to all court participants as reminder of their upcoming court hearings, with the goal to reduce the number of persons that fail to appear, as well as help with information about teleconferencing. The amount of funding requested for this was $5,860.

In other business during Thursday’s meeting, commissioners:

• Authorized the project to replace the Miami County Fueling Station on North County Road 25A. Garmann/Miller Architects-Engineers will provide the design work for an amount not to exceed $48,000.

• Authorized services for painting the Administrative Office Building and Transfer Station Office exteriors at the request of the sanitary engineer. Services will be provided by Brian Bros. Painting & Restoration LLC, of Piqua, and the cost is not to exceed $13,025.

• Authorized an Ohio Department of Job and Family Services IV-D contract between the Miami County Child Support Enforcement Agency and the Miami County Common Pleas Court for the purpose of purchasing services for effective administration of the support enforcement program. The total IV-D contract cost is $122,655.48, with local share responsibility totaling $41,702.86, and federal reimbursement totaling $80,952.62.

• Entered into executive session to discuss pending litigation with no action taken.