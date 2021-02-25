Area briefs

Kindergarten enrollment set

BRADFORD — Enrollment for the 2021-22 kindergarten class at Bradford Elementary has been set for the week of March 15. Call the school office (937) 448-2811 during this week between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to set up an appointment for kindergarten screening, which will be held on Tuesday, April 20 during regular school hours. Registration forms will be mailed to the parents of the prospective kindergartners prior to this date and the forms may be turned in the day of kindergarten screening on April 20.

Children must be 5 years of age by Aug. 1, 2021, in order to be eligible for kindergarten.

To register and must be brought to the school along with the registration forms, original birth certificate, Social Security number, immunization record, custody papers (if applicable), and proof of residency (rent receipt, utility bill, etc.).

BNC’s 5K goes virtual

TROY — Brukner Nature Center’s Virtual 5K Run Wild for Wildlife will be available Saturday, April 24 or any time after.

The race winds through blooming woodlands along trails with steep hills and rough terrain. A map will be posted on the front door until May 10. The registration fee is $25 per person or $20 for BNC members.

Registration to receive a Tt-shirt must be postmarked by March 29 or dropped off by April 1, in the drop-box by the front door. All other registrations must be postmarked by Thursday, April 15 or dropped off by Tuesday, April 20. Registration forms will are available online at bruknernaturecenter.com or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com.

Learn about Lock 1

TIPP CITY — Come to a Lunch and Learn program hosted by Tipp Monroe Community Services and Story Point of Troy to find out how Lock 1 in Lockington was recently restored to its original condition. The program will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, March 12 at the Tipp City Public Library. The presenter is Johnston Farm Site Manager Andy Hite. Lunch is provided by Story Point of Troy. There is no charge, but registration is required by March 8.

To register, visit tmcomservices.org or call (937) 667-8631.

Clothing, school supplies offered

ST. PARIS — Graham Middle School student council will offer a Giving Loft Shopping Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at 9644 US Route 36, St. Paris.

This is an opportunity for families in need of clothing, shoes, school supplies, hats and gloves to be able to access these items for free. All items are new, like new or gently used.

For more information, call Amy Wilcoxon at WilcoxonA@grahamlocalschools.org.