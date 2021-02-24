THOMAS E. HILL

CLARKSVILLE, VA — Thomas Edward Hill, of Clarksville, VA, passed away February 22, 2021, at Duke University Medical Center. He was born in Troy, Ohio, on December 1, 1950, to the late Richard Glenn and LulaMae Hays Hill.

Tom is survived by his wife, Kathleen Salb Hill; son, Matthew T. Hill and wife, Shayna, of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Camden Hill and Meredith Hill, also of Omaha; sister, Nancy Olney (Duncan) of Rapid City, SD; sisters-in-law, MaryLee Salb and Sue Noviskey (Mike) all of Clarksville, VA; nieces and nephews, Richard Olney (Elizabeth) of San Antonio, TX, Christopher Olney of Rapid City, SD, Todd Palilla (Colleen) of Oxford, NC and Dawn Kirk (Scott) of Alton, VA, as well as several great nieces and nephews.

After graduating from high school, Tom went to aviation tech school in California and then served for 20 years in the United States Air Force. Upon retiring from service, he moved to the family farm in Martinsburg, OH. Tom was active with the American Legion Post 92 in Utica, OH. He enjoyed golf, fishing and most sports, especially Ohio State Buckeye football. In 2018, Tom moved to Clarksville, VA, and married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen.

Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The American Heart Association or to the American Legion Post 92 in Utica, OH. Online condolences may be made at www.wclfh.com. The family is being served by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, 703 Virginia Ave., Clarksville, VA.