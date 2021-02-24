COVINGTON — Pamela Jean (Davis) Rue, age 60 of Covington, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at her home.

Pam was born in Sidney on January 6, 1961, to the (late) Charles L. & Marybelle Jane (Carey) Davis; worked for 20+ years for Spring Hill Nursery; loved taking care of her animals including: donkeys, goats, chickens, cats and dogs; loved flowers; and enjoyed stopping at all garage sales.

Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Rue, who died Monday, February 15, 2021; they had been married since July 29, 2019 but had been together for 40 years; nephew, Brian Bell; step-sons, Vaughn Rue and Kevin Rue; step-granddaughter, Shawna Rue; and two step-grandsons, Dylan Rodriguez and infant Joshua Henry Rue. Pam is survived by her sister, Barbara A. Kesler of Sidney; niece, Melissa & Richard Turner of Pleasant Hill; nephew, Michael & Mandee Kesler of Bradford; great-nieces and nephews, Garrett & Lora Turner of Ansonia, Rhyan & Brittany Turner of Troy, Brook Turner of Pleasant Hill and Jace Kesler of Bradford; great-great-nephew, Braxton Turner; step-son, Shawn Rue of Greenville; step-daughter, Johnetta (Jeremy) McCormick of Indiana; 11 step-grandchildren, Shayla Rue, Ashley Backer, Christopher Rue, Jeremy (Jona) Rue, Nicholas Neal, Zachary Rue, Maridian Rodriguez, Zahara Rodriguez, Felicity Rodriguez, Katrina Rodriguez, and Lila McCormack; and other family and friends.

Gathering of Friends Friday 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.