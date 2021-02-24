TROY — Leroy (Lee) Darrell Roth, age 79, of Troy, OH passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit. He was born on April 28, 1941 in Morgantown, WV to the late Darrell Gordon and Marie (Harsh) Roth.

Lee is survived by his wife: Linda (Satterfield) Roth; daughter: Kathi (Eric) Roetter; siblings: Joann Roth (Mahlon) Fiscel and Jerry B. Roth; grandchildren: Chris (Audrey) Roetter; Zachary Roetter; and Matthew Roetter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: sister-in-law: Nancy Satterfield Lofstead and brothers-in-law: Dallas L. Satterfield and James Keener.

Lee received his BA in Business Management from West Virginia University. Lee served his country in the US Army. He was a Specialist 4 Teletype Operator and Senior Message Clerk for the 3rd Brigade, 24th Infantry Division, Communications Platoon. He retired as a supervisor for GM Inland Division.

Lee was a member of the Kiwanis of Troy for many years. He volunteered for First Place Food Pantry and was a member and volunteer at the Friends of the Miami County Public Library.

Private graveside services will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Place Food Pantry 721 Lincoln Avenue, Troy, OH 45373. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.