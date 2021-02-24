LARRY B. SMITH

TROY — Larry Berton Smith, age 83, of Troy, OH, passed away on February 23, 2021 at Koester Pavilion. Larry was born on April 7, 1937 in Troy to the late Richard Wesley and Vulah Irene (Price) Smith.

Larry is survived by his companion, Vickie Dellinger of Troy; sister, Sandra Smith Jones of Troy; daughters, Vicky (Kevin) McKinley of Covington, OH and Donna (Dan) Albers of Piqua; son, Wesley (Merilee) Corbett of Kyle, Texas; nephew, Bruce Smith of Troy; six grandchildren, Chelsea, Megan, Rick, Melissa, Spencer, and Brianna; five great grandchildren, Jasmine, Morgan, Andrew, Carson, and Austin. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Smith.

Larry was a member of the class of ’55 from Troy High School. Larry proudly served his country in the US Army. He retired from Roconex in Troy in 2002. He was a member of The Redman’s Club in Troy for over 50 years. Larry enjoyed all sports, especially football and baseball. He would take in a Troy High School football game every chance he could and wouldn’t miss watching the Reds play. Larry attended Troy First United Methodist Church.

Services will be held at 3:00PM, Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Baird Funeral Home. Friends may call on the family from 1:00-3:00PM prior to the service. A private interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.