PIQUA — Beverly “Jean” Bryant, 81, of Piqua passed away peacefully at 5:52 p.m. Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born July 20, 1939 in Piqua to the late James and Velma (Rich) Finfrock.

Survivors include one daughter, Charity (Bruce) Ordway of Troy; three grandchildren, Dustina (Wyatt) Schroder, Michele (Eric) Selywn, Philip (Sara) Ordway; four great-grandchildren, Elouise, Maybelle, Lyle, Tripp; two brothers, Richard “Dick” Finfrock of Piqua, Steve Finfrock of Vandalia; and one sister, Sharon Kindell of Piqua. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert “Robbie” Bryant; one brother, James “Jim” Finfrock; and one sister, Carole Barhorst.

Jean attended Piqua Central High School. She worked in the factory at the Piqua Paper Box for thirty-seven years before she retired. She enjoyed traveling around the community to various garage sales and would regularly plan her weekends around them. She loved her neighborhood and her neighbors and would look forward to her daily porch visits with her neighbors. She loved her family and they will miss her dearly.

A service to honor her life will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Janet Mooneyham officiating. Burial will follow at Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford. Visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County Inc., P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH 45373 or to the Miami Valley Council, BSA, 7285 Poe Ave. Dayton, OH 45414. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.