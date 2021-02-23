TROY — Winona Hackworth, age 78, of Troy, OH passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 at her residence. She was born on January 29, 1943 in Sidney, OH to the late Jefferson and Mabel (Davis) Hovis.

Winona is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Cynthia (Lawrence C.) Rogers of Troy and granddaughter: Erin Rogers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Billie E. Hackworth on January 3, 1995.

Winona received her associate degree from Edison State Community College. She was a very active member and elder at Trinity Episcopal Church in Troy. She also served as a trail guide for Brukner Nature Center and was a member of the Executive Committee for the Humane Society for many years.

Private graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, OH 45373. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.