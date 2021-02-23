Schwarz charged in child porn case

By Aimee Hancock

Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Joshua L. Schwarz, of Piqua, was arraigned Monday following his recent arrest for suspected downloading of child pornography.

Schwarz, 33, has been charged with 15 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, all felonies of the third degree. He entered a plea of not guilty Monday morning, and is currently being held in the Miami County Jail. Schwarz’s cash bond is set at $750,000.

According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office records, Schwarz was convicted of similar charges in 2017.

In May 2017, Schwarz pleaded guilty to five counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, all felonies of the fourth degree, and five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, all felonies of the fifth degree.

According to a Piqua police report, in August 2016, Schwarz’s then-wife, whose name has been redacted, had reported to the Piqua Police Department that she had seen child pornography on her husband’s cell phone, prompting an investigation.

As part of a search warrant, police seized numerous items of Schwarz’s, including cell phones, video tapes, a laptop, CDs, and computer harddrives, much of which stored evidence related to the charges. Evidence was also discovered which indicated Schwarz had possibly attempted to destroy items that may have been incriminating.

Schwarz was subsequently sentenced to 17 months in prison, five years post release control, and was ordered to register as a Tier II sex offender/child victim offender.

A preliminary hearing for Schwarz’s current charges is set for 1 p.m. March 3.