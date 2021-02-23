Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Feb. 17

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Female stated her daughter attacked her and then her 5-year-old niece. Tosha Coleman, 24, of Piqua, was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Feb. 18

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Two adult brothers assaulted their mother and her boyfriend. Joshua Bowen, 24, and Scott Bowen Jr., 25, both of Piqua, were both charged with domestic violence and felonious assault.

ASSAULT: Subject stated he was assaulted in his home two days prior and has been hospitalized since. Subject had a fractured hyoid bone that resulted from the assault. A warrant was requested for the suspect, and Matthew King, 25, of Piqua, was charged with felonious assault.

TRAFFIC STOP: Female seen driving without a license. Ashley Lewis, 29, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension.

RESISTING: Complainant advised of a subject being disorderly at Red Roof Inn and Suites, 902 Scot Drive, who had just left. Subject was found to have a warrant and resisted arrest. Subject had unknown drugs on him that will be sent to the lab for analysis. Nathan Street, 35, of Piqua, was charged with resisting arrest and open container.

Feb. 19

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Report of a male and female fighting at residence in the 400 block of North Sunset Drive. Cassandria Yohey, 40, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence, criminal damaging/endangering, and violation of a protection order.

COMPLICITY: Lakayla Ivy, 19, of Troy, was charged with complicity following an alleged theft from Walmart.

TRESPASS: Nathan Towe, 39, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespass.