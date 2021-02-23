TROY — Lula Jean (Mays) Wong, age 75 of Troy, passed away after a long illness and valiant fight on February 3, 2021, at Upper Valley Medical Center. Jean was born in Elias, Kentucky and was preceded in death by her parents Farris and Mary Isabell (Ambrose) Mays and sister Wanita Davidson.

She was the beloved mother of Glenda Leary, Kimberly Wong, James Wong, and Sharry Boggs; sister of Sharon Isaacs, Emily Thomas, and Wanda Thomas; grandmother of Spencer Leary, Lindsey Leary, Johnathan Whitley, Joshua Harrison, Christian Wong, Katie Wertz, Brandy Wong, and Kyle Wills; and great grandmother of Lucas Wertz, Gabriella Wills, and Christopher Wills.

Jean was an exceptional cook. She loved to cook for her family and friends. She embraced her Appalachian roots and her family’s Chinese heritage. Her country breakfasts of eggs, fried potatoes, and gravy were mouthwatering as were her Asian dinners of fried rice and eggrolls. Her love, devotion, and compassion were her special ingredients.

She was an avid horticulturist. She loved gardening. She performed acts of agricultural resurrection, bringing back from the brink what was seemingly lifeless. She took great pride in her plants and flowers. Her gardening prowess was extraordinary.

She was a fighter living daily with adversity. She battled Multiple Sclerosis for 45 years defying all odds and all doctors. Despite the MS and a serious stroke later in life, she fought hard to relearn how to walk, talk, cook, garden, and live over and over again. Her resolve was fierce and unwavering, and we were in awe of it.

She was a gifted singer and songwriter. Her melodies and lyrics poured over the paper effortlessly. She shared her personal trials and tribulations, her faith, and her endearing sense of humor. Her lullabies were sweet and tender and still linger in our memories.

She will be laid to rest in the chapel at Riverside Cemetery in Troy, Ohio. Due to the ongoing pandemic, gathering for the celebration of her life will be delayed until we can bring friends and family together safely. In lieu of flowers, donations for final expenses can be made online at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/final-expenses-for-our-beloved-mother-jean-wong. Money raised in excess of these costs will be donated to the American Stroke Foundation in her name.