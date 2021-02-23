LINDA K. BURCH

PIQUA — Linda Kay Burch, 67 of Piqua passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 20th, 2021. She was born Aug. 28th 1953 to the late James and Clara Foster.

She is survived by her husband Mark A. Burch who married on Dec. 8th 1970. Two daughters and a son in law; Jeff & Mindy Unger and Shelly Burch. Two grandchildren; Devyn & TJ Meeds and Dustin Carr. Two great-grandchilderen; Harley Meeds & and one to be expected. Three siblings and their spouses. Doug & Deb Foster, Boyd & Susie Gregory, and Steve & Jen Foster. Several Niece’s & Nephew’s that she deeply loved. Several sister-in-laws, a brother-in-law and their families. And a lifetime of family-like friends.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, bowling, card club, country concert and attended Trinity Church.