Judge meets with Boy Scouts

TROY — On Monday evening, Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall met with Boy Scout Troop 413 at the Safety Building to hold a mock trial and talk to the members about what it takes to be a good citizen.

Judge Wall prepared a mock trial script for the children and had some of them present their cases while the other members served as the jury. The defendant was found not guilty during the mock trial.

Judge Wall also explained how to become a judge, the tough parts of the job, taking an oath, displaying citizenship and other points during her visit with the Boy Scouts. In addition, she answered many questions from the Scouts, leaders and parents that were in attendance.