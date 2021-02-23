NEW CARLISLE — Jack Orth, age 77, of New Carlisle, went home to be with the Lord February 21, 2021.

He is Survived by his wife, Marjorie A. (Guess) Orth; daughters Sue Orth and husband Rick, Cynthia Hill and husband Dick; son James Campbell and wife Lavonne; grandchildren Cory, Keri, Rachel, Ben and Michelle, and 8 great grandkids.

Jack was the Service Manager at Hal Gilliam Ford and Salem Mall Lincoln Mercury & operated Happy Jacks Butcher Shop with his family. His greatest pleasure was his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren who lovingly called him tickle Jack. He was a great Father and Friend to many.

In Lieu of flowers donations to COVID. Private services will be held at this time with a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. Services are entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy can be made at trostelchapman.com