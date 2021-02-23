HELEN P. ‘CAPLINGER’ SMITH

TROY — Helen Pearl (Caplinger) Smith, age 73 of Troy, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. She was born in Chillicothe, OH on February 20, 1948 to the late Paul and Eunice (Broughton) Caplinger.

She married the love of her life Donald J. Smith in July 1964 and they were married 54 years before he proceeded her in death in June 2019. She is also preceded in death by her sisters Wanda Haywood and Mary LeVan; brother Jerry Caplinger; and niece Paula Caplinger.

Helen is survived by her brother Randy (Mary Beth) Ferguson; nephews Don (Amy) LeVan, Tim (Rebecca) Haywood and Todd Haywood (Jeff); and nieces, great nephews and a great niece.

Her passions included traveling, participating in the Troy Bowl Tuesday afternoon women’s league, and her unconditional love for their many fur babies. She worked for many years for Jim McConnell’s State Farm and the Troy Kroger.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. The family wishes to thank Dr. Yacoub and the entire ICU nursing staff of UVMC for their great care.

A visitation will be held from 1:30-2:30 PM on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. A graveside service will follow at Riverside Cemetery with Rev. David Ramming officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.