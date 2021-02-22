ST. PARIS — Richard Brecount, 88, of St. Paris, OH passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021 in Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Richard was born on January 16, 1933 in St Paris, Ohio the son of the late Edward Vance and Carrie (Siegenthaler) Brecount.

He married Geraldine Harris on March 31, 1951. She preceded him on May 26, 2020. Their son, Steven Ray Brecount also preceded him in death.

Richard is survived by his granddaughter, Jodi (Chris) Logan of Urbana, three great grandchildren; Allison Flora (Christian Dischler) of Lebanon, Sarah Flora of Monroe, Matthew Flora (Liza Bair) of Christiansburg, grandson-in-law, Steven Flora of St. Paris and several nieces and nephews.

He is also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Torre Horsley, six sisters; Helen, Jeanette, Marybelle, Opal, Leona, Betty and four brothers; Edward Vance, Jr., Russell, Lester and Bill.

Richard retired from the Railroad and worked for Johnson Township. He raised cows and cats and enjoyed sitting on the porch watching the cows. He loved to spend time gardening and farming. Richard was a member of the Champaign County Farm Bureau.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield St, St. Paris, Ohio with Pastor Jeremy Spence of the First Baptist Church presiding. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, N. Heck Hill Road, St. Paris. Visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the funeral services beginning at 12:00 p.m until the time of the service in the funeral home. Facemasks and social distancing is required. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.