Piqua Police Reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Feb. 12

FIRE ARMS: While on patrol, a male with an active arrest warrant was observed walking. Contact was made with the male, who then fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the male, Robert Foster, 39, of Piqua, was apprehended and incarcerated.

MARIJUANA: Officer stopped vehicle for headlight violation. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle, and marijuana was subsequently located inside the vehicle. The driver, Joseph Fuerst, 21, of Piqua, was charged with possession.

DISORDERLY: Caller reported a road rage incident that had started in the county. A male had followed the caller to her residence and a verbal altercation occurred. Gregory Neves, 67, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

DUI: Officer stopped vehicle for running a stop sign. Driver, Angela Shoffner, 47, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Feb. 13

CHILD ENDANGERING: An officer was flagged down by a citizen who found a 3-year-old wandering around in the snow without adult supervision. Kathryn Arnold, 50, was charged with endangering children.

DISORDERLY: Complainant advised a male tried to open the door to her house. Male was located and was intoxicated, trying to get into the wrong house. Christopher Reed, 25, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Feb. 14

TRAFFIC STOP: Officer observed a male with multiple county warrants operating a motor vehicle. Officer initiated a traffic stop and the individual fled. The driver, Bruce Harms, 48, of Piqua, crashed a short time later and was arrested on several charges, including criminal damaging/endangering and driving under suspension.

DUI: Thomas Ross, 50, of Piqua, was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Feb. 15

MENACING: Caller advised a neighbor was observed holding a gun in his doorway while the caller was shoveling snow. Keith Jessup, 66, of Piqua, was charged with aggravated menacing.

THEFT: Whitney Netzley, 26, of Troy, was charged with forgery, theft beyond express/implied intent, and theft.

Feb. 17

ASSAULT ON PEACE OFFICER: Officer dispatched to an assist agency call in reference to an officer from an adjacent PD requesting assistance with a male refusing to leave Kettering Hospital, 1 Kettering Way. The male refused to leave after being told to do so several times. As he was being escorted off the property, the male, Anthony Harris, 24, of Columbus, became uncooperative and struck an officer. Harris was arrested and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.