Local swimmers qualify for state meet

A number of Miami County athletes qualified for the D-II state swimming meet at the Canton Natatorium.

The D-II girls meet will be held Wednesday.

Bethel’s Kaylee Price is position to do well in two events.

Price has the third fastest time in the 100 freestyle, 51.25; and had the seventh fastest time in the 50 freestyle, 23.93.

Tippecanoe has a number of girls swimming in the meet.

Kathryn Oen has the 13th fastest time in the 100 breaststroke, 1:07.51.

Abigail Haas has the 18th fastest time in the 100 freestyle, 5:24.76 and Simon King has the 23rd fastest time in the 50 freestyle, 24.75.

Tippecanoe also had two relay teams advance to state.

The 200 freestyle relay had the 15th fastest time of 1:42.36 and the 200 medley relay had the 16th fastest time of 1:53.13.

The D-II boys meet will be held Thursday.

Troy Christian’s Ben Klint has the 21st fastest time in the 100 backstroke of 54.79.