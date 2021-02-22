ALCONY — Doris June Beeson, age 101, of Alcony passed away on Friday evening, February 19, 2021. The oldest of 4, she was born in Butler Township of Montgomery Co. on June 5, 1919 to Torrence & Luella Lesher.

She was a 1937 graduate of Tippecanoe High School. After marrying Warren Lee Beeson in September of 1940, they moved around from one rented farm to another for a few years before eventually purchasing an Elizabeth Township dairy farm in 1955. They were members of Miami Co. Jersey Breeders Assoc. She became a member of the Cove Spring Church where she sang in the choir and taught children for 66 yrs. She was also a 7th degree member of the National Grange, a fraternal organization promoting agriculture, for 77 yrs. She was an annual fixture at the Grange Kitchen during the Miami Co. Fair, and was frequently pictured in the newspaper with her sister, Amy Eidemiller and her daughter, Patty Taynor. On Memorial Day of 2019, her family served homemade ice cream and cookies to over 400 guests who came to join in the celebration of her 100th birthday at the Miami Co. Fair Grange Kitchen.

Family always came first. You could tell that by how her familiar smile would light up her face whenever she was with them. She would travel for hours to cheer for her grandchildren & great-grandchildren during their sporting events or showing their animals at various fairs around the state. As a former bus driver, she was an avid supporter of Miami East athletic events, tailgating with friends before football games well into her 90’s. And when the Vikings advanced in various tournament playoffs, she was always there to support them, no matter how many stadium or arena steps she had to climb!

She is survived by her two sisters: Amy Eidemiller and Glenna Rasor, her daughters: Patricia [Herb-Deceased] Taynor and Phyllis [Raymond] Bair of Elizabeth Township, as well as a son: Ed [Claudia] Beeson of Marysville, OH and also beloved family friend: Kay Amrhein. Her grandchildren are: Jenny [Robert] Sharp, Cheryl [Phil] Greenlee, Anita [Doug] Csikos, David [Annette] Bair, Mark Bair, Ryan [Emmy] Beeson, Andrie [Ryan] Grooms and Kelsey [Brad] Heitkamp. She was always thrilled to see any of her 23 Great Grandchildren, 7 Great, Great Grandchildren, as well as enjoying time spent with the families of her 8 Nieces and Nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Torrence and Luella Lesher, her brother, Bill Lesher, her sister-in-law, Sally Lesher, her brother-in-laws, Stew Eidemiller and Roger Rasor, her husband, Warren Beeson, a son-in-law, Herb Taynor and a grandson, Hunter Sharp.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at Baird Funeral Home in Troy on Monday, February 22, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Cove Spring Grange will conduct a service afterwards. Pastors Ed Beeson & Greg Morrow will officiate a funeral service the following day at Cove Spring Church on Tuesday, February 23, at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Cove Spring Grange or Cove Spring Church. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.