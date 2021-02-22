DAVID A. EMRICK

WEST MILTON — David Alan Emrick, age 78, of West Milton, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born July 23, 1942 to the late Robert Leo & Patricia Ann (Bull) Emrick in Abbottsville, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Donald Emrick. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Iona (Crow) Emrick of 54 years; children Tina (Jeff) Kesler, Tammy (Mike) Dankworth, and Robert Emrick; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; siblings Richard (Joann) Emrick, Kenneth (Pam) Emrick, Linda Shipley and Barbara Shipley and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

David served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from General Motors and after retirement worked for Union Township. David loved horseshoe pitching, mushroom hunting and all sports.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Online memories of David may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.