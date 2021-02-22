Barn deemed total loss following Monday fire

SPRING CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Monday morning barn fire leveled a barn and resulted in the loss of several farm animals according to Piqua Fire Department reports.

Piqua and Fletcher Fire Departments were dispatched to a barn fire at 8655 North Fairview Road at 8:26 a.m. after a Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted flames and went to investigate.

The deputy reported heavy flames visible as he arrived on the scene. He reported no humans in the barn but there were some animals.

Piqua firefighters arrived minutes later and reported the structure to be fully-involved. Tankers were requested as mutual aide from Lockington and Casstown Fire Departments.

Captain Kris Black of the Piqua Fire Department said that, although the barn was fully-engulfed, a quick attack was launched to keep the flames from spreading to a pair of nearby barns. Firefighters were successful in keeping the flames from spreading, in spite of wind gusts in excess of 25 miles per hour.

Black said that it is believed that several goats perished in the fire. The barn is listed as a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported and fire units cleared the scene around 10:30 a.m.