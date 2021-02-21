Troy’s Meade finishes fourth at state; Miami East girls take second

HILLIARD — Day 2 of the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association girls state tournament may not have gone exactly the way Miami East had hoped.

But, the Vikings still finished off another impressive season, while Troy’s Cheyenne Meade made school history, becoming the first Trojan to qualify and place in the girls state tournament.

Meade (189) was oh so close to wrestling for a state title, before settling for fourth place.

After pinning Marneiche Johnson of Brush in 40 seconds and Talia Mitchell of Olentangy Orange in 1:02, she appeared on her way to doing the same thing with Ellie Harlow of Greeneview.

But, she settled for a five-point nearfall and Harlow would turn the tables on her, winning with a pin.

In the third-place match, Meade lost to Payton Curley of Dover by pin.

The Miami East girls were looking to defend their team title from a year ago and after Saturday, had .5 lead over Marysville.

But, things did not go the Vikings way Sunday.

But, their second-place finish gives them an amazing two-year run in the opening two years of girls wrestling in the state under coach George Shore.

Kaylee Griffith (170) led the Vikings Sunday.

She finished second.

After an opening forfeit, she had two first period pins to advance to the finals.

She ran into nationally ranked Taryn Martin of Olentangy Orange in the title match and was pinned.

Annika Paton (189) added sixth-place finish for the Vikings.

After losing her opening match, Paton recorded three straight pins to advance to the fifth-place match, where she lost an 8-1 decision to Kayley Ross of Alliance.

Erin Hamby (150) and Shelby Preston (189) missed placing by one match.

Hamby was 2-2 with two pins, while Preston was also 2-2 with two pins.

Sydney Preston (235) opened the tournament with a pin, before losing her next two matches.

Kyleigh Kirby (143) was injured in her first match and tried to wrestle through it and Kylie Haught (160) also wrestled for the Vikings.