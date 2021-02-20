Troy boys bowlers win D-I sectional, Maalouf, Fleisher advance as individuals

DAYTON — The Troy bowling team recovered from a slow start quickly Friday at the D-I sectional bowling tournament at Woodman Lanes.

Troy was in fourth place after two games, before rolling a whopping 1,196 in the third game to jump from 14th place all the way to second.

The Trojans averaged an even 200 in six baker games to win the tournament with 4,230 pins.

Colin Maalouf of Tippecanoe and Ryan Fleisher of Piqua advanced as individuals.

For Troy, Jordan Adams led the way with games of 211-215-269 for a 695 series to finish fifth overall.

Bryce Massingill had games of 185-220-246 for a 651 series to finish eighth, while Nathan Hamilton rolled games of 155-191-246 for a 592 series.

Adam Shiltz had games of 177 and 222, Brayden Ganger rolled games of 203 and 155 and Drew Snurr added games of 122 and 213.

Piqua finished 12th with a 3,863 total.

Fleisher led the Indians with games of 168-221-200 for a 589 series to grab the final individual qualifying spot.

Zach Henne had games of 172-191-223 for a 586 series, while Collin Snyder had games of 169-191-223 for a 582 series.

Ethan Snyder rolled games of 211-166-197 for a 574 series and Dylan Jenkins added games of 127-247-155 for a 529 series.

Tippecanoe finished 20th with 3,245.

Maalouf rolled games of 202-197-215 for a 614 series to advance.

Adam Nelson rolled games of 169-164-204 for a 537 series, while Devin Elwood rolled games of 116-140-152 for a 408 series.

Logan Kreibrink had games of 146-137-118 for a 401 series, Dillen Swartz rolled a 157 and Alex Cheadle added a 115 game.

Newton boys

take 16th

BEAVERCREEK — The Newton boys bowling team finished 16th at the D-II district bowling tournament with 3,703 at Beaver-Vu Lanes Friday.

Spencer Newhouse led Newton with games 207-198-178 for a 583 series and Dalton Trucksis added games of 187-217-172 for a 576 series.