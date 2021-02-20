Religion briefs

Piqua-Trinity Church services

PIQUA — Trinity Church welcomes you 11 a.m. Sunday morning. You can connect with Trinity Church online at www.trinitychurchpiqua.com, or on Facebook. The church is located at 622 Gordon St., Piqua. Call 937-606-2650 for more information.

True Life services, in person or online

TROY – Join True Life Community Church this Sunday for the February sermon series, “We the Church.” As His people, we are the church. Learn what a privilege we have to declare God’s grace to the world.

This February, our prayer focus is on service organizations within our community. Specifically, the leadership, staff, and those they serve of Partners In Hope, Family Abuse Center of Miami County, Lincoln Community Center, and First Place Food Pantry. Please keep them in your prayers.

The community is always welcome; TLC will open its doors this Sunday with our worship service starting at 10 a.m. Masks are now mandatory in Ohio and must be worn indoors. You can also live stream this service on Facebook. Please join us as we stand together in worship.

You can connect with TLC online at www.tlctroy.com, or on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call 937-332-0041 for more information.

First Lutheran services

TROY — First Lutheran Church of Troy is back to public worship and invites the community to weekly worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m.

AA-Open Group will be held at 6 a.m. on Mondays, and AA- Men’s Group will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

First Lutheran of Troy is located at 2899 W. Main Street, Troy, and can be contacted at 937-335-2323 or office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org. Visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org for more information.

Steve Shoop to speak at Trinity Church

PIQUA — Trinity Church welcomes guest speaker Steve Shoop at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7.

Over the past 32 years, Steve and Cindy Shoop have invested their lives in ministering the Gospel of Jesus as missionaries. Their passion for helping people has provided them with the opportunity to serve in a variety of ministry positions, as well as the privilege of living in three different countries in Africa. Steve continues to express his gift in ministry both in the United States and the nations of the world. Steve has a passion in developing leaders who are established in God’s love, grace and peace that comes through the righteousness of faith.

Connect with Trinity Church online at www.trinitychurchpiqua.com, or on Facebook. The church is located at 622 Gordon, St. Piqua. For more information, call 937-606-2650.

Preschool spots open

FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church has a few morning and afternoon spots left for preschool ages 3-5 years old.

Call Pam Rice, preschool director, at the church office at 937-368-2470 or 937-216-6645.

Trinity Episcopal Church announces Lenten Services

TROY — Trinity Episcopal Church will be hosting evening prayer services every Wednesday from Feb. 24 to March 24 beginning at 7 p.m.

St. Marys Church begins Lenten Fish Fries

PIQUA — Lenten fish fries at St. Mary Church in Piqua begin on Friday, Feb. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. All meals are served in a drive-thru carry out only. Meals include three pieces of deep fried fish, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw and a dinner roll. Price is $8 for each meal.

Enter the parking lot next to St. Mary Catholic Church on the Greene Street side and exit on North Street after picking up your dinner.

Main Street Preschool registration opens

TIPP CITY — Main Street Preschool would like to notify the community that registration for the 2021-2022 school year begins on Jan. 11 at 7 a.m. Those interested may register their child online at www.mainstreetpreschool.com or stop in at Tipp City United Methodist Church, located at 8 W. Main Street, between the hours of 9:30 a.m and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Parents can pick up a registration form located at the Welcome Desk in the church gathering area.

A virtual tour of the preschool will be available on the website soon, in order to allow families the opportunity to see the school while respecting gathering numbers and limiting the amount of guests in the school at any given time. The goal is to keep in-person learning going through the remainder of the year. To learn more about the classes we offered, please visit the website.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Preschool registration opens

WEST MILTON — Good Shepherd Lutheran Preschool in West Milton is now accepting registration for the 2021-2021 school year. Classes are available for 3-year-olds Monday and Wednesday, and for pre-kindergarten 4 to 5 year olds Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Both age groups classes are from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Enrollment is first come, first served. The registration form is available on the church website, http://www.goodshepherdwestmilton.org, or call the church at 937-698-5826 for more information and to arrange a tour of the facility.