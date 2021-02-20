Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Feb. 15

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A bullet struck a window and television overnight in the 900 block of Shoop Road, Monroe Township. The incident was reported around 2 a.m.

Feb. 16

RESISTING: Anna Litteral, 30, of New Carlisle, was charged with first-degree felony assault, fourth-degree felony resisting arrest, obstructing official business, carrying a concealed weapon, escape and fourth-degree felony assault of a peace officer in the 3400 block of West State Route 41, Concord Twp.

TRESPASS: A report of snowmobiles driving through fields was reported in the area of West Kessler Cowlesville and Peters Road in Monroe Twp. Case documented.

CAR STUCK: County workers reported a car partially in the road in the area of Ross and Pisgah Road, Bethel Township. The vehicle was towed due to plows unable to access the roadway to clear snow.

ACCIDENT: A vehicle reportedly went off the road, through a mailbox, and into trees in the area of 20 South State Route 2020 in Staunton Twp. The driver was not a the scene and the vehicle was towed.

Feb. 17

OVI: A Jeep reportedly got stuck in the snow in the area of Monument and Long Street in Pleasant Hill. The driver, Robert Maxwell, 26, of Troy, was charged with OVI, weapons under disability and obstructing official business.

FRAUD: A deputy was dispatched to a Springcreek Township address in reference to a fraud complaint. Upon further investigation, the unemployment fraud complaint originated from Kentucky. The reporting party was provided information to contact the Kentucky Department of Taxation, Ohio Department of Taxation, Ohio Job and Family Services and Kentucky’s Job and Family Services. The reporting party was provided a case number in reference to the fraud complaint.

FRAUD: A Staunton Township resident reported an unemployment claim was filed in her name without her knowledge or permission by an unknown person. She has already filed a claim on the Ohio Dept of Job and Family Services website. She is also going to notify her bank and place a fraud alert on her identity with one of the credit bureaus.

FRAUD: A deputy was dispatched to a Concord Township address in reference to a fraud complaint. Upon further investigation, the reporting party stated she was a victim of unemployment fraud. The reporting party was provided information to contact the Ohio Department of Taxation and Ohio Job and Family Services. The deputy also provided the reporting party a case number in reference to her fraud complaint.

THEFT: A Bethel Township business reported $101,000 had been stolen from a business bank account. Case pending.

SEX OFFENDER: Jacob Motley was transported from Darke County jail on a felony warrant for failure to register change of address.

ANIMAL ABUSE: Animal Shelter Deputy Fraley received a call from Deputy Ward with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Shelter. She advised she had information about a female boxer taken to Friend Town Vet, in Miami County this weekend. The vet had advised that the female boxer had a total of five pups and all five are now deceased. She told the subject that brought them in, Michelle Evans, the female boxer had Pymetra. This is a life-threatening condition that requires immediate medical attention. Mrs. Evans took the dog home and did not get medical treatment for her. At the end of Fraley’s investigation, the female boxer, Bailey, was found deceased in the 900 block of Young Street in Piqua. The carcass was located in a bathroom in a residence with the owner, Gregory Cox. Mr. Cox decided to owner surrender two other boxers that he had located at another residence. Both of those dogs were picked up and transported to the Miami County Animal Shelter. Mr. Cox and Mrs. Evans were advised I would be in touch with them to serve them with their charges soon.