Garman named to Hobart Institute Board of Directors

TROY — Hobart Institute of Welding Technology is proud to announce Mr. Kevin Garman CPA as the newest member of the Institute’s Board of Directors. Garman was elected by the board to serve, starting in February 2021.

Garman is the Director of Supply Chain for Henny Penny Corporation. Headquartered in Eaton, Henny Penny has designed, developed, and manufactured premium foodservice equipment for over 60 years.

“I am thrilled to be joining the board of HIWT, which in my opinion is the best welding school in the nation,” Garman said. “Producing well trained welders is such a critical need in so many business sectors. Assisting in the advancement of the school’s mission and adding onto the many years of success the school has experienced will help ensure the workforce continues to be sourced with this critical trade. I am honored leadership and other board members chose me to fill the vacant board position and am eager to help however I can.”

Scott A. Mazzulla, President and CEO believes Garman is a great addition to the board.

“Kevin’s education along with his professional background in business and finance brings high value to the Institute. Kevin adds to the list of incredible board members of the school’s history and those that have and continue to preserve the school’s mission. I look forward to Kevin being instrumental in the Institute’s future,” Mazzulla said.