Friday’s Boys Basketball Tournament Roundup

SPRINGFIELD — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team opened Springfield D-II sectional play with a 71-51 win over Eaton Friday night.

The Red Devils, 17-1, will play Graham at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Graham defeated Bellbrook 46-40 Friday night.

Bradford boys

lead for half

PIQUA — The Bradford boys basketball team put a scare into top seed Botkins for a half Friday night in Piqua D-IV sectional action before losing 63-45.

Bradford jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead after a basket by Connor Jones and 3-pointers by Hudson Hill and Parker Davidson.

The Railroaders led 17-8 at one point and were still in front 27-25 at halftime, sparked by 13 first-half points by Davidson.

But, Botkins scored the first 21 points of the third quarter, before Tucker Miller countered with two baskets as Botkins went in front 48-31 after three quarters and held on for the win.

Davidson led Bradford with 19 points.

Hill scored eight points and Miller added seven.

Bethel boys

drop game

VANDALIA — The Bethel boys basketball team lost to Stivers 60-37 Friday night in Vandalia D-III action.

Busy day

Saturday

It will be a busy day of basketball Saturday for boys basketball teams.

In D-I action at Centerville, Troy plays Vandalia-Butler at noon and Piqua plays Wayne at 5:30 p.m.

In Kettering D-II action, Milton-Union plays Northridge at 1:30 p.m.

In Piqua D-IV action, Newton plays Russia at 2:30 p.m. and Troy Christian and Lehman Catholic play at 5 p.m.