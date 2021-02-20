Area briefs

Tenderloin dinner offered

LOCKINGTON — The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will offer tenderloin dinners at the firehouse.

Meals will include a Texas tenderloin, fries and applesauce for a cost of $8. Meals are drive through only and will be held Feb. 27 and March 27. Serving begins at 5 p.m. and will continue until around 7 p.m. or until sold out. Drinks will be available to purchase.

Enter the drive through line from Miami Conservancy Road., onto Yellow Knife Trail, at the north side of the park and follow the signs.

Contact chief Jon P. Adams at (937 606-0919 for more information.

Connect with museum on social media

TROY — While the Miami Valley Veterans Museum is under renovation at its new location at 2245 S. County Road 25-A, donations of artifacts and sponsorship/membership programs continue. The museum plans on offering a new venue for bingo this spring, and a return to the first Wednesday Coffees soon as well.

To connect with the museum on social media:

• Connect with YouTube: https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCv66dfAcjl-iWtRCbJnDF4Q

• Connect on the website: http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.org/

• Connect on the Facebook page, Instagram, and Twitter

• Connect with Valley Veterans broadcasts on local public access stations: West Milton, Channel 5; KIT-TV in Tipp City; Indian Nation, Ch 5 in Piqua; The Wave in Greenville, and DATV in Dayton:

DATV operates two cable access channels in the city of Dayton, Ohio on Spectrum. DATV is a public access channel seen on Spectrum channel 5 in Dayton, Riverside and Butler Township and on Channel 6 or 23 in Dayton’s northern suburbs. Dayton Spiritual Television is a religious access channel seen regionally on Spectrum Digital Channel 992.

Pancake breakfast set

CONOVER — The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover, will offer an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, March 13.

The meal will include pancakes, sausage and fried mush.

Meals will be $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs will be available.

For more information, call (937) 368-3700 or visit abgraham.org.

Get help understanding Medicare

TIPP CITY — Kate Johnsen of the Medicare Resource Center will unpack the basics of Medicare and explore ways to maximize your healthcare coverage and minimize your spending with two classes at the Tipp City Public Library:

• Stretching Your Medicare Prescription Drug Dollars — 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16

• ABCs and Ds of Medicare — 5-6 p.m. Thursday, April 8

Many questions will be answered by Johnson in the Medicare series. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required at tmcomservices.org.