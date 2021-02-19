Tipp City manufacturer to close

By Aimee Hancock

Miami Valley Sunday News

TIPP CITY — Tipp City manufacturing plant Catlow Inc. will close its doors permanently this spring, eliminating a total of 64 jobs.

A division of Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Catlow Inc., located at 2750 US Route 40, filed a Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification (WARN) with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on Feb. 12, which indicated the plant’s intent to close on May 30 of this year.

According to the notice, all affected employees have been notified of the termination dates, which will take place between April 16 and June 20.

The closure will impact assembly operators, cell assembly leads, quality technicians, the plant manager, and a human resources representative, among other supporting roles.

According to the notice, affected employees do not have any “bumping rights,” meaning they are unable to displace more junior employees out of their job positions at other Gilbarco locations.

Catlow Inc. first opened in 1974 as a regional rebuilder of gasoline nozzles. In 2016, Catlow was acquired by Gilbarco, and the plant had become a leading manufacturer of petroleum-dispensing equipment. That same year, Gilbarco brand and companies were acquired by the Fortive Corporation.